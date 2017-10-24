Kazakh TV journalists take 2nd place at Sport Film Festival in Togliatti

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The 6th International Sport Film and Television Festival was held in the Russian city of Togliatti within the framework of the 8th Sports Forum Stars of Samara oblast and Russia-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Among 51 participants of the festival were two Kazakhstani TV journalists. Nina Pavlycheva from Uralsk, an editor at RTRK Qazaqstan, presented her Youth Life TV program and RTRK Qazaqstan journalist from Taraz Naimbek Bagbanov - his Zhambyl Sport television programs.



Kazakhstani journalists took the overall second place on the number and quality of awards received, making this the highest success for the country at international sports film festivals.





