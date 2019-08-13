  • kz
    Kazakh TV started broadcasting in Turkey

    19:00, 13 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s national satellite channel, Kazakh TV, is now available via Turksat, the sole communications satellite operator in Turkey, Kazakh TV informs on its website.

    Khabar Agency has recentlysigned an agreement with one of the world’s leading satellite communicationsoperators to broadcast its international channel.

    Kazakh TV began broadcastingvia Turksat on August 9th. Thus, Kazakhstan’s information and educationalchannel is broadcasting now for 20 million subscribers of the satellite TV inTurkey.

    Turksat is the largestoperator in Turkey, providing all types of satellite communications. Thecompany provides telecommunication services in a wide territory extending tothe satellites of Asia and Africa.


    Mass media Kazakhstan and Turkey News
