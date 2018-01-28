Kazakh U-17 football team loses to Finland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's football players under the age of 17 lost to the Finnish team in the fourth match at the Development Cup 2018 in Minsk, Sportinform correspondent reports.

Having conceded an early goal, the Kazakh team then managed to get one back thanks to Gerasimov. However, the Finns scored two more goals in the second half.

Recall that in Minsk our footballers lost to Georgians, Ukrainians, and Moldovans.

On January 28, the Kazakh team will face Russian players in the last match.

Kazakhstan - Finland 1-3 (1-1)

Goals:

0-1 Elias Mastokangas, 13'

1-1 Matvey Gerasimov, 33'

1-2 Joel Karlström, 47'

1-3 Otto Ollikainen, 58'.