Kazakh, U.S. presidents met in Hangzhou

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of G20 Leaders Summit in Hangzhou, President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama, Akorda press service informed.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of development of the bilateral cooperation in a number of key areas.

The two countries' leaders exchanged views on the most relevant issues of international agenda.

As the Head of State noted, the cooperation between the two countries increased to a new level during Barack Obama's presidency, in particular, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation issues.

In turn, Barack Obama said that Nursultan Nazarbayev was a good friend and a reliable partner for the U.S. and expressed readiness for a closer interaction after completion of his presidency term.

At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh Leader invited B.Obama to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.