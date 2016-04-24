  • kz
    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo breezes into Nanjing Challenger final

    01:17, 24 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov advanced to the final of the men's doubles event at the TAC Cup China International Nanjing Challenger 2016 on Saturday.

    In the semifinal Nedovyesov and Molchanov outclassed the fourth-seeded tandem Columbian Nicolas Barrientos and Ariel Behar from Uruguay in straight sets 6-3, 7-6.

    In the final match they will face either 2nd-seeded Chinese Yan Bai and Italian Riccardo Ghedin or 3rd-seeded Indian duo Saketh Myneni and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan.
    The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.
    Source: ATP

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
