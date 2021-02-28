  • kz
    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo claims Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles title

    14:15, 28 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine claimed the Men’s Doubles title of the Forte Challenger 100 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Top-seed Nedovyesov and Molchanov stunned American duo Nathan Pasha and Max Schnur seeded second at the tournament. They defeated Pasha and Schnur in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

    On their way to the final, the Kazakh-Ukrainian tandem eliminated 3rd-seeded Julian Lenz and Roberto Quiroz, Pavel Kotov and Tung-Lin Wu as well as Sagadat Ayap and Danil Ozernoy.

    This is the 20th title for Nedovyesov in his professional tennis career; his 17th title in men’s doubles events and third title in men’s doubles events this year.


