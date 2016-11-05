Kazakh-Ukrainian duo eases into ITF final in Egypt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev and Ukrainian Yurii Dzhavakian advanced to the final of the men's doubles event at the ITF tournament in Egypt with the prize fund of $10,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the semifinal match Yevseyev and Dzhavakian toppled another Kazakhstani Roman Khassanov and Georgian George Tsivadze seeded 2nd at the tournament in straight sets 7-6, 6-3.



In the final the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo will clash with the top-seeded tandem of Karim-Mohamed Maamoun from Egypt and Vladyslav Manafov from Ukraine.



Yevseyev and Dzhavakian defeated Czech Michal Schmid and Ukrainian Daniil Zarichanskyy 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinal match.