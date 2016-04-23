  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh-Ukrainian tennis duo into Nanjing Challenger semis

    10:49, 23 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov reached the semifinals of the men's doubles event at the TAC Cup China International Nanjing Challenger 2016.

    In the quarterfinals Nedovyesov and Molchanov outplayed Aussies Matt Reid and Gavin Van Peperzeel 6-2, 6-2.
    Next up for the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo are the fourth-seeded Columbian Nicolas Barrientos and Ariel Behar from Uruguay who beat Aussie Jarryd Chaplin and American Alexander Sarkissian.
    In the first-round match Nedovyesov and Molchanov stunned Mao-Xin Gong and Chu-Huan Yi 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
    Source: ATP

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!