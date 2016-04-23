Kazakh-Ukrainian tennis duo into Nanjing Challenger semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Ukrainian Denys Molchanov reached the semifinals of the men's doubles event at the TAC Cup China International Nanjing Challenger 2016.

In the quarterfinals Nedovyesov and Molchanov outplayed Aussies Matt Reid and Gavin Van Peperzeel 6-2, 6-2.

Next up for the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo are the fourth-seeded Columbian Nicolas Barrientos and Ariel Behar from Uruguay who beat Aussie Jarryd Chaplin and American Alexander Sarkissian.

In the first-round match Nedovyesov and Molchanov stunned Mao-Xin Gong and Chu-Huan Yi 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.

Source: ATP