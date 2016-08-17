Kazakh universities to admit Altyn Belgi winners left without educational grants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several universities of Kazakhstan announced they are ready to enroll those Altyn Belgi (gold medal) holders, who failed to win educational grants, the press service of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry informs.

The Ministry has discussed this issue together with several domestic universities and offered them to enroll these school-leavers. Rectors of nearly 10 higher education institutions backed the idea. For instance, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the University of Turan said they can accept 10 school leavers each. Karaganda State University named after Buketov will enroll 1 student, Narkhoz University – 3, Suleiman Demirel University – 2, Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages – 1, Almaty Management University – 1 and M.Auezov South Kazakhstan State University – 2. Kazakh University of Humanities and Law agreed to enroll 15 people, the biggest number of school graduates.

All the students will join their programs at the expense of the universities.

45 holders of Altyn Belgi have failed to win university grants this year. The Ministry explains, that most of them apply for prestigious majors, which are not in priority ones for the government, such as Economics (19 applications), International Relations (8), Law (14) and Translation Studies (4).

The government prioritizes technical and technology-related majors, like Engineering, Radio-Engineering, Transport, Electronics, Telecommunications, Nanotechnologies etc. and provides more grants for studying them free of charge.