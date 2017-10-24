Kazakh University opens rep office in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM On Monday, South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University has opened its representative office at the Modern Education & Research Institute (MERI) in Brussels, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by the SKPU president, Madiyar Yunussov, and the head of MERI, Ekaterina Tsaranok.

"The representative office will serve as an important channel for the development of practical integration of Kazakhstani higher education into the international educational space," said Madiyar Yunussov.

Among other things, the representative office's tasks will include searching for partners 'to join EU consortia for science funding programs' and for organizing 'teleconferences with lectures by European professors for university students'.





"International cooperation is increasingly becoming a factor that determines both the level of the university and its rating. Thus we are developing this important direction of our activity," he added.

In the long term, South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University plans to open representative offices in Spain and Portugal, as well as a full-fledged campus in the European Union.