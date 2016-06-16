  • kz
    Kazakh-Uruguayan tandem into ATP Challenger final in Slovakia

    20:25, 16 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Ariel Behar of Uruguay have reached the final of the Poprad-Tary Challenger Tour in Slovakia today.

    Golubev and Behar seeded 4th at the tournament outplayed Tomaz Bednarek from Poland and Sergey Betov from Belarus 6-3, 1-6, 10-3.

    In the final they will face one of unseeded duos - either Mohamed Safwat and Ilija Vucic or Lukas Dlouhy and Andrej Martin.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals €42,500.

    Source: ATP

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
