Kazakh-Uzbek coop notable for constructive approach, mutual understanding – Ambassador Darkhan Satybaldy

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the Central Asian region. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Darkhan Satybaldy said it addressing the participants of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan: Horizons of Cooperation roundtable meeting in Tashkent, Kazinform reports.

«Our cooperation is notable for a constructive approach and mutualunderstanding in solution of the issues. The mutual official visits of theheads of state and regular contacts at all the levels set a bright example of astrong friendship and fraternity between the two countries,» the Kazakh diplomat said.

«This year, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan mark the 5th anniversary sincesigning the Strategic Partnership Treaty,» he noted and added that theinteraction between the two countries «is expanding and deepening in all theareas.»

The diplomat pointed out growing commodity turnover, increasingborder-crossing capacity and rise in supply of new products to the two countries’markets.

The participants also discussed the political issues related to thetransition of power both in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Besides, the expertsdebated the economic interaction and the prospects of cooperation expansion ininformation sector and in alternative energy.

According to Chief of Tashkent-based Ma’no Research Initiatives CenterBakhtiyor Ergashev, the roundtable meeting demonstrated the changes occurring aroundthe two largest countries of the region. «We see a serious progress in thepolitical dialogue between the leaders of the countries. Their meetings become moreregular and constant. Also, there is a breakthrough in the economiccooperation. In this context, we see a need in organization of the meetings ofthe two countries’ experts for discussing the pressing issues and finding theirsolutions, » Bakhtiyor Ergashev said.

The meeting was organized by the Ma’no Research Initiatives Center underthe auspices of the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan.

Representatives of the Institute forSecurity and Cooperation in Central Asia (Kazakhstan), Bilim Karvoni NGO, KBGlobal, GES Corporation and independent experts of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistanparticipated in the event.