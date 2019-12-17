Kazakh-Uzbek cultural and educational center opens doors in Ferghana

FERGANA. KAZINFORM - The first Kazakh-Uzbek cultural and educational center was opened at the Ferghana State University (Uzbekistan), Kazinform reports.

The solemn event was timed to the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan clearly demonstrating the friendly relations between the fraternal peoples.

The representative delegation of the Eurasian National University including Akbota Zholdasbekova vice-rector for International Relations and Innovations, Gulnara Merzadinova vice-rector for Research and Development, Dana Akhmedyanova and Aigerim Ospanova heads of the departments of International Relations and Regional Studies took part in the opening ceremony.

It is noteworthy that the Eurasian National University previously opened similar cultural and educational centers in Iran, Turkey, China, Belarus and Pakistan.

The main goal of these centers is to promote Kazakh culture and language abroad as well as attract foreign teachers and students to the Eurasian National University named after L. Gumilyov. Such events greatly simplify the procedure for coordinating and attracting professors from partner universities as well as students for academic mobility programs.

The establishment of the center was initiated by Seyit Ali Avju, top manager of the Eurasian National University and director of the Center for Internationalization and Image.

Within the two years the project has proved its profitability and undoubted benefit for partner universities.

Thus, the Kazakh-Turkish Center, which operates on the basis of the Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University (Turkey), in June 2019 carried out the First Congress of Engineers of the Turkic World. The second congress is scheduled to be held at the Eurasian National University in June 2020.

In addition, the Kazakh-Iranian Center, based on the Allameh Tabataba'i University (Iran), initiates the large-scale Forum titled «Philosophy of the East from Antiquity to Farabi» (April, 2020).

Representatives of the Tsinghua University of China expressed a desire to join this project.