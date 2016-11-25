  • kz
    Kazakh-Uzbek Demarcation Commission held meeting in Tashkent.

    18:38, 25 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The regular 54th meeting of the Joint Kazakh - Uzbek Demarcation Commission took place on November 21-25, 2016 in Tashkent.

    Governmental delegations of the two states continued drafting and harmonizing documents on demarcation of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan border.

    The parties summed up the results of the demarcation works performed in 2016 and approved works for 2017.

    The meeting took place in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed. 

