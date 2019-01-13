Kazakh, Uzbek FMs discuss bilateral cooperation in Samarkand

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM - Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov and Abdulaziz Kamilov met on the sidelines of the first meeting of the foreign ministers of the India-Central Asia Dialogue with the participation of Afghanistan, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting in Samarkand, the FMs noted that the top-level meetings between the Kazakh and Uzbek presidents in Astana, Samarkand, Saryagash as well as on the margins of the meetings of international organizations gave a new momentum to the bilateral relations. The regular sessions of the Intergovernmental Commission, the Business Council, the first forum of cross-border cooperation and other important events helped strengthen bilateral cooperation.



It was noted that the sides have substantial potential to expand interaction, especially in economic, investment, transport and communication avenues. This is proved by the fact that two-way trade demonstrated a 38% increase and exceeded $2.6 billion over the past 11 months.



The foreign ministers also touched upon the preparations for the upcoming Consultative meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states in Tashkent, debated the issues of mutual interest, regional problems, and prospects of cooperation in the sphere of tourism and culture.