Kazakh, Uzbek gov’ts form special commissions over Kazakhstan bus accident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan established the Special Government Commissions over the bus fire accident that killed 52 people in Aktobe region, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Director of the State Language and Information Department of the Kazakh Interior Ministry Almas Sadubayev said that the Special Government Commission was formed to investigate the causes of the accident in Aktobe region and provide comprehensive assistance to the victims and families of those killed.

According to him, the commission includes Deputy Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev, Vice Minister of Health Alexey Tsoi, Deputy Minister of Investments and Development Roman Sklyar, Director of the Department of the Foreign Ministry Ardak Madiyev, representatives of law enforcement and other bodies of the region.

In addition, Uzbekistan also established a Special Government Commission.

"By the order of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a special Government Commission headed by the Prime Minister was set up. It includes representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the Emergency Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Healthcare, and other agencies," the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said. The ministry says that the special Government Commission is intended to establish the causes of the accident together with the representatives of Kazakhstan, and take measures to identify the victims.

Recall that at least 52 people died as a bus caught fire in Aktobe region on January 18. According to the regional Emergency Situations Department, the victims are all Uzbek citizens. The preliminary data suggests, that five people managed to get out of the burning bus that was on its way from Uzbekistan to Russia.