Kazakh, Uzbek MPs open new page in bilateral coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatullin and Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis Nuriddinjon Ismoilov signed a memorandum of cooperation, the press service of Majilis informed.

The document was signed today within the first ever official visit of the Speaker of Oliy Majlis' Legislative Chamber to Kazakhstan.



The memorandum opens a new milestone in the Kazakh-Uzbek inter-parliamentary cooperation.



The sides discussed the urgent issues of cooperation of the Kazakh and Uzbek parliamentarians.



Nigmatullin and Ismoilov pointed out the growing dynamics of the Kazakh-Uzbek interaction and emphasized that the agreements reached between the two countries' presidents fully demonstrate constructive cooperation developing in the spirit of good neighborhood and mutual understanding.



"Thanks to the effective joint activity based on mutual understanding and friendship of Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have established trustful political dialogue in all spheres. All of this enables us to bring the interaction of Kazakh and Uzbek parliamentarians to a brand new level," said Nigmatullin.



Nuriddinjon Ismoilov emphasized an exceptional role of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in successful development of Kazakhstan and highly praised the country's achievements.



"In a short period of time you have created favorable conditions for the development of Kazakhstanis, and first of all, for the development of youth. You have built a unique capital. Nursultan Nazarbayev can be named the main architect of Kazakhstani statehood," he said.



Speaking on inter-parliamentary relations, the Uzbek Speaker said that his visit provides a good opportunity to discuss the current state of cooperation and the prospects for further interaction of Kazakh and Uzbek parliamentarians.



As per the memorandum, the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis will develop inter-parliamentary cooperation for the benefit of strengthening the friendly relations between the two states. Besides, the sides agreed to promote the expansion of contractual framework of bilateral cooperation and to promote soonest ratification and enactment of the international treaties signed between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.