Kazakh, Uzbek presidents discuss regional agenda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held today a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The sides touched upon the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the issues of regional agenda.



Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev reiterated their readiness to hold a regular working (consultative) meeting of the Central Asian heads of state in Tashkent.



The Kazakh and Uzbek presidents also noted the importance of coordinating the preparations for the event at the level of the CA foreign ministries.



The telephone conversation was held at the initiative of the Uzbek side.