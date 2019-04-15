  • kz
    Kazakh, Uzbek presidents holding talks in Tashkent

    11:23, 15 April 2019
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev are holding a meeting in the Kuksaroy presidential residence, Kazinform reports.

    During the talks in the narrow and extended format, the leaders of the two countries will eye the problems of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as the most topical issues of regional and international agenda.

    Upon completion of the negotiations, a number of bilateral documents will be signed. Tokayev and Mirziyoyev are also expected to hold a press conference.

