Kazakh, Uzbek scientists meet in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Uzbek scientists, including sociologists and culturologists, joined by their Russian colleagues, met in Almaty to discuss the role of the Silk Road as well as the issues of spiritual revival, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the director of the Altyn kopir foundation, Alima Sadykova, the event during which scientists exchanged experience and discussed the common spiritual heritage, and the role of the Silk Road on trade, economic and cultural ties between the two countries, was held within the framework of the year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan.

Professor of Sociology, Advisor to the Geographical Society of Uzbekistan, Dr. Abdulahat Kakhkharov noted that the importance of the ancient trade route, saying that it has influenced the development of many modern states. The expert also stressed that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are successors of the Great Silk Road.

According to him, the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan relations are closely linked in their long trade and economic partnership.

The expert also stressed the well-established cultural, trade and economic ties between the two countries.

It should be noted that during his official visit to Uzbekistan in September 2017, President Nazarbayev was awarded the highest order of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the El-yurt khurmati Order (Respected by people and homeland) as a recognition of him as an outstanding political figure not only in Central Asia but throughout the world.

During this visit, the countries signed a number of important agreements in various spheres, that allowed for an improved mutual trade and investment. As a result of this work, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan increased by 30 percent and amounted to almost $ 2 billion.