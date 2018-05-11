Kazakh-Uzbek textile industry expo kicks off

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM An exhibition of textile industry, involving South Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan enterprises, has started its work today in Shymkent, the regional administration's press service said.

About 60 enterprises engaged in sectors such as light industry, textile, apparel and leather products, pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers of furniture, souvenirs, sports goods and toys showcase their products.



Governor of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev expressed confidence in further development of mutual benefit cooperation and strengthening of trade and economic ties between the two countries.



Today's exhibition is another step to mutual beneficial cooperation and establishing strong fraternal relations between South Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. It is noteworthy that following the results of 2017 the volume of foreign trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached USD 2 billion, 30% of which fall on South Kazakhstan region. Export grew by 29.7% to USD 252.8 million, import increased by 9.4% to USD 369.8 million.



