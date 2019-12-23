Kazakh, Uzbek universities to coop in tourism development

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova met with Vice Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Aziz Abduhakimov in Tashkent, Kazinform reports.

The meeting discussed the common issues of development of tourism. The sides signed a memorandum of cooperation between Uzbekistan’s Silk Road International Tourism University and Kazakhstan’s International University of Tourism and Hospitality.

The aim of the memorandum is to establish network partnership between the universities, to develop long-term, effective and mutually beneficial cooperation as well as to form information environment for the development of tourism in two countries.