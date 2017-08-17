Kazakh Vice Minister of Defense awards medals to Indian diplomats

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Talgat Mukhtarov has met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Kazakhstan Harsh Kumar Jain and Defense Attache of the Embassy Colonel L.S. Lidder at the national military-patriotic center of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

The meeting was dedicated to the end of Defense Attache Colonel Lidder's diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.







Vice Minister Mukhtarov thanked Colonel Lidder for his contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries and awarded both Ambassador Jain and Defense Attache Lidder with medals.









