Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare diagnosed with coronavirus

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Healthcare Kamalzhan Nadyrov has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Kazinform has learnt from Healthcare Minister Elzhan Birtanov.

The diagnosis was confirmed late last night and the Vice Minister was hospitalized immediately in order to receive proper treatment.

Minister Birtanov expressed the words of support and well wishes of good health to Vice Minister Nadyrov in a Facebook post.

Nadyrov was supposed to leave his post and move to Almaty city where he was expected to head the Almaty City Public Health Department and help the city fight the coronavirus infection. The former head of the department, Tleukhan Abildayev, stepped down from the post due to a transfer to another appointment.

Given the situation, Abildayev’s resignation has been postponed and he will continue to perform the duties of the head the Almaty City Public Health Department.