Kazakh vice ministers of healthcare get 2nd dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two vice ministers of healthcare have been inoculated with the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On Monday, Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov and Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat got the second dose of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine at one of the outpatient clinics in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Recall that the voluntary vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1.

Yerlan Kiyasov and Azhar Giniyat were the first representatives of the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare to be inoculated with the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine.

The second stage of the vaccination campaign has started today.