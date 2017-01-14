Kazakh Vice PM takes part in EEC meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin participated in the regular videoconference meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

According to the prime minister's press service, the agenda of the meeting consisted of 19 issues.



Participants made a number of important decisions regarding customs tariff regulation, industry and agro-industrial complex, energy, intellectual property and informatization in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).



Utmost attention was paid to the development of production and export of agricultural machines and equipment in the EAEU member countries.



Additionally, the participants discussed the issues of financing of cooperative projects with integrative potential by the Eurasian Development Bank.

Members of the Council agreed to form a work group that will select the appropriate cooperative projects.



Implementation of those decisions will promote industrial development of all EAEU member states.