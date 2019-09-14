Kazakh Vice Premier visits Armenia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Vice Premier Berdibek Saparbayev paid a working visit to Armenia.

Kazakh Vice Premier Saparbayev met with his counterpart Tigran Avinyan to debate a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues. He stated that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of mutual benefit cooperation with Armenia, in particular in trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In his turn, Tigran Avinyan expressed interest in deepening bilateral ties.

Besides, the Kazakh delegation including also Executive director of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev, Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov visited the TUMO Creative Technologies Centre. It provides IT education to children aged 12-18.

They also paid a visit to the Erevan State University, the Kazakh language, culture and history centre. The Vice Premier donated 50 books to the centre in Kazakh, Russian and English, including the works of Abai, Mukhtar Auezzov, etc. 50 more books were presented to the National Library of Armenia and Ancient Manuscripts Centre.