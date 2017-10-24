Kazakh violin virtuoso shines in Toronto

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh violin virtuoso Ms. Aiman Mussakhajayeva presented modern culture and art of Kazakhstan in Toronto by performing at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Canada.

Held on the 20th of October, Aiman Mussakhajayeva's concert was timed to implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program (Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity).



The Kazakh violin virtuoso and pianist Sara Assabayeva stunned the audience with the performance of the greatest musical pieces composed by Johannes Brahms, Ludwig van Beethoven and others.



In attendance at the event was Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada H.E. Konstantin Zhigalov.



















