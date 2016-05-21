Kazakh volleyball players devastated at qualifying tournament in Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national women volleyball team suffered sixth consecutive defeat from the Dominican Republic 1:3 at the qualifying tournament in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Dominican Republic snatched the initiative in the first set taking 1:0 lead.

However, the Kazakh squad was victorious in the second one. Unfortunately, their opponents were stronger in the next two dashing Kazakhstan's hopes of Rio Olympics.

Kazakhstan fell to the 8th place at the bottom of the table after six matches.