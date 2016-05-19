Kazakh volleyball players suffer 4th defeat at qualifying match in Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national women volleyball team suffered the fourth consecutive loss at the qualifying tournament in Tokyo.

Team Kazakhstan succumbed to South Korea 0:3 (16:25, 11:25, 21:25), Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Volleyball Federation.

Earlier the Kazakh squad lost to Peru, the Netherlands and Japan.

Kazakhstan sits at the bottom of the table with the Dominican Republic. Italy tops the table with 12 points. On May 20 Kazakhstan will take on Team Thailand.