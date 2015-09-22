  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh volleyball star Sabina Altynbekova moves to GSS Sunbeam of Japan

    14:35, 22 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's volleyball player and star of Asian social networking Sabina Altynbekova has joined GSS Sunbeam volleyball club of Japan, according to the website of the club.

    Sabina will play in the second division of the championships of Japan. In November, the team will start playing in the V.Challenge Ligue. Recall that Sabina is one of the most popular volleyball players on Instagram. She has almost 500,000 fans worldwide.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!