Kazakh volleyballers make their way to the finals of Asian Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh men's volleyball team won strong-willed victory in the Asian Championship semi-final in Indonesia, and will now compete for the gold, Sports.kz reports.

In five games Kazakh team broke the resistance of the national team of South Korea - 20:25, 15:25, 25:17, 25:23, 16:14.

In the finals tomorrow, Kazakhs will play with the winner of the Indonesia-Japan match.

The best result of the Kazakh men's team so far is the "silver" of 1993 Asian Championship.