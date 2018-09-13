Kazakh volleyballers to partake in 2018 AVC Cup for Women

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand will host the 2018 AVC Cup for Women, or 2018 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup, from 17 to 23 September, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Volleyball Federation.

10 teams from Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Iran, Australia and Thailand confirmed their participation.



The national teams were divided into three groups with Japan, Thailand, and the Republic of Korea in Group A, China, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei in Group B and Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Iran, and Australia in Group C.



Team Kazakhstan is set to face Iran on September 16, Australia on September 17 and the Philippines on September 18.



President of Thailand Volleyball Association Somporn Chaibangyang confirmed at a press conference the city is 100% ready to host the cup.