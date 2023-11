ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Galina Voskoboeva became the winner in Asia /Oceania Zone Group I, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Voskoboeva outscored Japanese Naomi Osaka and was presented a check for $1,000 which she said she will spend on charity.

in America Zone Group I Also the award went to Canadian Bianca Andreescu.