    Kazakh Voskoboeva crashes out of Engie Open de Limoges

    07:46, 15 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan was eliminated in the opening round of the Engie Open de Limoges tennis tournament in France on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova needed 1h 9min to send the Kazakhstani home. She defeated Voskoboeva in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

    Alexandrova will face either Dutch Cindy Burger or French Pauline Parmentier in the next round.

    The Engie Open de Limoges is set to run until November 20 and has a prize fund of $115,000.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
