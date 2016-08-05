Kazakh Voskoboeva withdraws from women's singles at Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Galina Voskoboeva had to withdraw from the upcoming Rio Olympics in women's singles in Rio de Janeiro.

Voskoboeva took to her Instagram account to announce the news.



"It was very hard decision for me but unfortunately due to the injury I had to withdraw from the Olympics in singles. I can't be more disappointed as you all know how bad I wanted to play it. But there are things in our life which we can't control. I will still compete in doubles with Slava. The only positive thing in this story is that the next to get in is Slava, she will be the one to replace me. So Kazakh fans will have someone in singles to cheer for!" she wrote.

Luckily for Kazakhstani tennis fans Yaroslava Shvedova will replace Voskoboeva in singles. She will face Japanese Misaki Doi in the first round.