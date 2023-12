ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazan hosts the 16th FINA World Championships these days, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan women's water polo team defeated New Zealand 14:4 (3:0, 4:0, 4:1, 3:3) in Group A preliminary round on Thursday (July 30). Team Kazakhstan is currently ranked third in Group A, whereas New Zealand is fourth. Spain tops the group followed by Team Canada.