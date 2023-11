ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani water polo players has played against the German national team in B group match of the qualifying tournament of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The event took place in Trieste (Italy). Kazakhstanis tied with Germans with a score of 11:11 (2: 2, 3: 3, 4: 2, 2: 4).



April 7 Kazakhstani athletes will face the Spanish team, Kazinform refers to sports.kz.