  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Weather Service issues storm alert for 4 regions

    17:39, 23 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service issues a storm alert for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    West Kazakhstan region is predicted to face Saturday snowstorm, increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s.

    Wind gusting 15-20 m/s,  snowstorms are forecast to hit locally tomorrow in Aktobe region. 

    Wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s, drift storm are to roll through North Kazakhstan region on November 24.

    Windstorm and south-western wind at a speed of 15-20 m/s are set to grasp Kostanay region.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!