    •

    Kazakh weighlifter Goricheva wins silver at 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei

    14:21, 23 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Summer Universiade in Taipei has found the strongest 69 kg category female weightlifter, Sports.kz reports.

    Hung Wan-ting from Chinese Taipei won the gold medal, while Kazakh Karina Goricheva and North Korean Jong Chun-hui took silver and bronze respectively.

    2017 Summer Universiade. Chinese Taipei. Women's weightlifting. 69 kg weight category.

    1. Hung Wan-ting (Chinese Taipei) - 227 (97+126)

    2. Karina Goricheva (Kazakhstan) - 226 (108+118)

    3. Jong Chun-hui (North Korea) - 218 (97+121).

     

