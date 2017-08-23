Kazakh weighlifter Goricheva wins silver at 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Summer Universiade in Taipei has found the strongest 69 kg category female weightlifter, Sports.kz reports.

Hung Wan-ting from Chinese Taipei won the gold medal, while Kazakh Karina Goricheva and North Korean Jong Chun-hui took silver and bronze respectively.

2017 Summer Universiade. Chinese Taipei. Women's weightlifting. 69 kg weight category.

1. Hung Wan-ting (Chinese Taipei) - 227 (97+126)

2. Karina Goricheva (Kazakhstan) - 226 (108+118)

3. Jong Chun-hui (North Korea) - 218 (97+121).