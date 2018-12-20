Kazakh weightlifter bags silver at 5th International Qatar Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national weightlifting team managed to gain the first medal at the 5th International Qatar Cup underway in Doha, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Competing in the 61 kg weight class, Kazakhstan's Igor Son took second place on the podium. The athlete lifted 118 kg and 149 kg in the snatch and in clean and jerk, respectively. In the combined total, he lifted 267 kilograms.



The gold was struck by Japan's Hayato Hirai (272 kg), while bronze medal was grabbed by another Japanese athlete, Shin Oshida, who lifted 264 kg.

In the same weight class, Kazakhstan's Arli Chontey, a silver medalist of the 2018 World Championships, finished fourth. Kazakh weightlifter Farkhad Kharki came in fourth in the 67 kg.