Kazakh weightlifter becomes best at Asian Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weightlifter Albert Linder has been announced the best athlete of the 2017 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation official account posted this information on Instagram.

Recall that the athlete won the golden medal of the Asian Championship in the 69 kg weight category. He lifted 335 kg (148+187) in the double event. A weightlifter from North Korea is the second with 331 kg (148+183). As to the bronze medal, it was taken by China's athlete lifting 325 kg (155+170).