Kazakh weightlifter clinches gold at 2020 Asian Championships

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Artyom Antropov of Kazakhstan collected gold in the Men’s -96kg weight category at the 2020 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

Karaganda-based Antropov lifted 365kg (155+210), 19kg more than his closets opponent, at the tournament which is underway in Tashkent.

Iranian weightlifter grabbed silver, Syrian athlete settled for bronze.

The tournament is set to run from February 13 to 20. It brought together 14 female and 18 male teams from 20 Asian countries, including Kazakhstan.