Kazakh weightlifter clinches gold at IWF Junior World Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Dariya Akhmerova claimed second gold for Team Kazakhstan at the IWF (International Weightlifting Federation) Junior World Championships in Suva, Fiji, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

The 20-year-old athlete won gold lifting 236 kg (103+133) in clean and jerk. This is the first international tournament for Dariya.



Earlier, weightlifter Karina Kuzganbayeva hauled gold for the Kazakh side. Additionally, Kazakhstani Artyom Antropov took home silver.