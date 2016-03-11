Kazakh weightlifter gets life ban for doping

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Faina Sivanbayeva has been banned for life by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for violating the anti-doping regulations on three occasions, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

Earlier Sivanbayeva received a two-year ban from 2012 until 2014 for the same reason.

According to the IWF report, Sivanbayeva got a life ban after testing positive for the banned substances in September and October 2015.

Omar Mustafin, Secretary General of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation, said the federation experienced ‘an unpleasant surprise' immediately upon hearing of Sivanbayeva's failed drug test.

"We hope that her situation will be a good lesson for other athletes. Doping ruins athletes' careers and tarnishes the entire country's reputation," he noted stressing that Kazakhstan had been tirelessly combating doping for the past years.