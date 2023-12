Kazakh weightlifter hauls bronze at Asian Weightlifting Championships (PHOTOS)

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Faina Sivanbayeva grabbed bronze at the 26th Women's Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships which are underway in Phuket, Thailand.

On Day 3 Sivanbayeva clinched bronze in Women's 63 kg category. Earlier Asem Sadykova of Kazakhstan also won bronze in Women's 58 kg category. The Women's and Men's Weightlifting Championships will run in Thailand until September 12.