  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh weightlifter Podobedova banned for 8 years

    09:04, 05 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has sanctioned three Kazakhstani weightlifters for failing anti-doping tests after the 2012 London Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The IWF Disciplinary Commission has issued a decision to disqualify Maiya Maneza and Zulfiya Chinshanlo for two years and Svetlana Podobedova - for eight years. The disqualification became effective on May 26, 2016 when reanalysis of their samples resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances.

    With the help of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation, the athletes managed to preserve their non-Olympic titles and prizes.

     

     

    Tags:
    Scandal Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!