ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Nijat Rahimov (up to 77 kg) brought the first gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championship in Houston, U.S., Vesti.kz reports.

Rahimov lifted 165 kg in snatch and 207 kg in clean and jerk.

The silver medal was won by Lǚ Xiǎojūn and bronze medal was awarded to Mohamed Ehab from Egypt.