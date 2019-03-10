Kazakh weightlifter strikes gold at Youth World Championships in U.S.

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's 16-year-old Sairamkez Akmolda (61kg weight division) won a gold medal at the International Weightlifting Federation Youth World Championships in Las Vegas, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He lifted 257 kg (112 kg in snatch and 145 kg in clean and jerk).

Yusuf Fehmi Genc of Turkey claimed silver by lifting 254 kg (108+146). The bronze medal was taken by Vietnam's Dinh Sang Bui, whose result was 243 kg (113+130).



It should be mentioned that the tournament is held from 8th through 15th March. More than 200 athletes aged 13 to 17 from 50 countries are participating there. 5 athletes defend the honor of Kazakhstan at the championships.