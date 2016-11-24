Kazakh weightlifter Vazhenina to receive 2008 Beijing Olympics gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Alla Vazhenina will receive the gold medal of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Back in 2008, Vazhenina originally clinched silver in the Women's 75kg weightlifting event by lifting 119kg in snatch and 147kg in clean and jerk.



Chinese weightlifter Cao Lei claimed gold, but was disqualified this year after samples from 2008 Beijing Olympics tested positive for hormones and related substances. Her gold medal will be handed to the Kazakhstani weightlifter.



Bronze went to Russian Nadezhda Evstyukhina whom the IOC disqualified for testing positive for the prohibited substances and EPO.



The IOC also disqualified Belarusian weightlifter Iryna Kulesha who originally finished fourth for the same reasons.



